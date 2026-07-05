Brad Keselowski Has Best Qualifying Result of Season at Chicagoland

Jul 5, 2026, 3:48 PM ET
Brad Keselowski typically doesn't qualify very well, and that has been quite apparent this season. His average starting position thus far in 2026 is a worse-than-average 22.1. That's why it was a bit surprising to see Keselowski's name near the top of the qualifying results at Chicagoland this weekend, as the No. 6 Ford ended up fourth-fastest in the session. This will be Keselowski's first start better than 12th since Darlington back in March, a race that he nearly won. So what should we expect out of Keselowski on Sunday? Although a race-winning effort may be out of the question, a top-10 finish (and possible top-five) probably isn't. The No. 6 Ford has posted solid finishes on intermediate tracks this season, with a 10th at Las Vegas, a second at Darlington, a sixth at Kansas, a 13th at Texas, and a 15th at Charlotte. When it comes to DFS, Keselowski is strictly a tournament play, as he offers no Place Differential upside, but if he sneaks in and leads a bunch of laps, it wouldn't take a lot for him to hit value at his $8.0K salary on DraftKings.--Jordan McAbeeSource: Autoweek