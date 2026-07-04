Yaxel Lendeborg Dazzles as Warriors Rout Lakers in California Classic
Yaxel Lendeborg was flawless in his summer-league debut, pouring in 19 points on a perfect 6-of-6 from the field and 4-of-4 from three. He added five rebounds and six assists as Golden State routed the Lakers 104-72 in the California Classic. The No. 11 pick in June's draft, Lendeborg is an older, NBA-ready rookie at 23, a two-way forward who won a national title at Michigan while averaging 15.1 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 3.2 assists. For fantasy, keep the excitement measured. Summer league is a tiny sample against thin competition, and Lendeborg lands on a veteran, win-now roster built around Stephen Curry, one chasing even more star power this summer, so rookie minutes come at a premium. The takeaway is a dynasty one: he's a versatile, high-floor stash to monitor. In redraft, be patient until the role is real.
Source: NBA
Source: NBA