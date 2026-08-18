CJ Abrams "Not Thrilled" With Move to Second Base
CJ Abrams "remains uneasy" about the team's decision to move him from shortstop to second base, according to his agent, Mike Sanders. However, both Abrams and the Nationals' front office have a desire to find common ground despite "lingering disagreement about the timing and the necessity of the position change." "I think, first, CJ was not thrilled about the decision to move him off shortstop at this time," Sanders said. "But his priority is to win games for the Nationals and to be a team-first player, so that is what he's going to do." Abrams views himself as a shortstop long-term and plans to spend the winter focusing on improving his defense at his preferred position. The 25-year-old is in the middle of an offensive breakout in 2026 -- he ranks sixth in FanGraphs' offensive value -- but he also ranks last in baseball in several defensive metrics despite his athleticism. For fantasy purposes, if Abrams' move to second does not tank his offensive numbers, it will boost his fantasy appeal by giving him eligibility at both second and shortstop for the 2027 campaign.
Source: The Athletic - Spencer Nusbaum
Source: The Athletic - Spencer Nusbaum