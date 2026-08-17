Breece Hall Exits Practice Early with Potential Groin Injury
Breece Hall pulled up and fell down after catching a screen pass in Monday's training camp practice, and he has left the field with what NFL reporter Ryan Dunleavy speculates to be a groin injury. Hall tore his ACL as a rookie in 2022 but has played in at least 16 games in each of the past three seasons, even while managing minor lower-body ailments. With the Jets' first game of the 2026 regular season less than a month away, Hall's status will now need to be monitored, as any prolonged absence could threaten his Week 1 availability. The Jets have been praised throughout camp as an offense on the rise, and Hall, who is RotoBaller's RB18, is projected to handle a significant workload. If healthy, he could prove to be one of the more valuable backs found outside the opening rounds of 2026 drafts.
Source: Ryan Dunleavy
Source: Ryan Dunleavy