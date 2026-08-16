Jahmyr Gibbs to See Heavy Workload Early in Season?
Jahmyr Gibbs could see a heavy workload early in the season due to backup Isiah Pacheco's injury. Gibbs recorded over 1,800 scrimmage yards and 18 touchdowns in 2025, though he lost significant snaps to running back David Montgomery, who will start in Houston this season. The team signed former Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco, who was expected to spell Gibbs in 2026. However, Pacheco suffered an MCL sprain in practice last week, which could affect his Week 1 status. Even if Pacheco is active in Week 1, he is losing valuable practice reps and may need to be eased in. When Montgomery missed time in Detroit, Gibbs averaged 22.7 attempts per game, 143 scrimmage yards, and 10 touchdowns over seven games. In one of the league's most potent offenses, Gibbs is the favorite to be the first-overall pick in fantasy drafts this season.
Source: Jeremy Reisman - Pride of Detroit
Source: Jeremy Reisman - Pride of Detroit