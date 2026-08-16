Should Fantasy Managers Fade Isaiah Davis?
Isaiah Davis (knee) continues to be a massive question mark, and he missed the team's preseason opener on Friday due to a knee injury. While it's tough to knock Davis' fantasy stock for a relatively minor injury, we can't ignore the fact that his absence might have hurt his standing in the running back room, especially since teammate Braelon Allen was active on Friday and broke off a 31-yard touchdown run. Allen might have an early leg up on the competition to be the Jets' No. 2 running back behind Breece Hall, leaving Davis in an unfavorable third-string role. If that's the case, he'll have trouble carving out any sort of fantasy value as long as Hall and Allen are healthy. With that being said, a lot can change between now and Week 1 of the regular season, so dynasty managers should keep Davis on the back end of their rosters if they have the space. He's an unappealing option in redraft leagues, though.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller