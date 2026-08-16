Tucker Kraft Hopes to Avoid Snap Count in Week 1
Tucker Kraft (knee) said he hopes that he won't be on a snap count for Week 1 of the regular season against the Minnesota Vikings, according to Rob Demovsky of ESPN. Kraft is working his way back from an ACL tear, and he has four weeks to progress through the final stages of his recovery so that he can avoid having any limitations in the season opener. It was previously reported that he was on track to be ready for Week 1, but this latest update suggests that he could be able to handle a full workload. Kraft was the overall TE1 in PPR leagues before tearing his ACL in Week 9 last season, so fantasy managers will hope that he can return to that level of productivity in 2026. Even if the injury does hinder him slightly, we're still optimistic that he can be a top-eight fantasy tight end in redraft leagues. As it stands, he ranks as the overall TE5 in RotoBaller's latest fantasy football rankings.
Source: Rob Demovsky
Source: Rob Demovsky