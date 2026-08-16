Brenen Thompson Making Noise With More Big Plays
Brenen Thompson connected with Justin Herbert for another deep completion at Sunday's practice, according to Alex Insdorf. It's becoming a theme for the rookie. The Chargers had already highlighted a pair of long catches from Herbert early in camp, including a deep cross that went for a big gain. Thompson has the speed for that kind of work after running a 4.26-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine. He also led the SEC with 1,054 receiving yards at Mississippi State last season while averaging 18.5 yards per catch and scoring six touchdowns. Los Angeles currently lists Thompson behind Quentin Johnston on its unofficial depth chart, with Ladd McConkey and Johnston in the starting spots and Tre' Harris also pushing for work. There is still plenty of competition for targets, but Thompson keeps making himself difficult to ignore. His downfield chemistry with Herbert has been one of the more consistent stories of Chargers camp.
Source: Alex Insdorf
Source: Alex Insdorf