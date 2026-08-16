Malik Benson Earning Reps With First-Team Offense
Malik Benson has earned reps with the first-team offense in training camp, according to head coach Klint Kubiak, per Levi Edwards of the team's official website. "He's earned those reps, but he's got to stay humble and stay hungry," Kubiak said. Benson has looked like the front-runner for the team's WR3 role this summer behind Tre Tucker and Jalen Nailor, although Jack Bech and Dont'e Thornton Jr. could still have something to say about that before the Week 1 regular-season opener rolls around in early September. The 23-year-old was taken in the sixth round in April from the University of Oregon after he caught 43 passes for 719 yards and six touchdowns in 15 games with the Ducks last year. Benson caught two of his four targets for 26 yards on 20 offensive snaps in the team's preseason opener on Thursday against the Arizona Cardinals, also returning a kickoff for 21 yards. For now, Benson is a name to monitor in single-year redraft leagues.
Source: Raiders.com - Levi Edwards
Source: Raiders.com - Levi Edwards