Tre' Harris Flashes With One-Handed Catch at Saturday's Practice
Tre' Harris made one of the better plays of Saturday's practice, snagging a one-handed catch during team work. It would not have counted in a game, as the Chargers noted a false start and a Tuli Tuipulotu sack on the rep, but Harris still put his ball skills on display. The 2025 second-round pick had 30 catches for 324 yards and one touchdown as a rookie. His finish was more encouraging than the full-season line, with 187 receiving yards over the final six games. Mike McDaniel has liked what he's seen, saying this offseason that Harris has "a lot more juice" than he realized coming out of Ole Miss. A WR1 push is probably getting ahead of things. Ladd McConkey and Quentin Johnston remain listed as the starters on the Chargers' current depth chart, with Harris behind McConkey. But Harris is making a real case for more work in Year 2, and Saturday's highlight only adds to that push in Justin Herbert's offense.
Source: Los Angeles Chargers
Source: Los Angeles Chargers