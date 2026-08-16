Deshaun Watson Functions at a "High Level" in Preseason Opener
Deshaun Watson's performance in the team's preseason opener on Saturday in the 34-10 loss to the Chicago Bears, saying that he functioned at a "high level," per Zac Jackson of The Athletic. Monken said the QB competition between Watson and second-year signal-caller Shedeur Sanders will continue for at least another week, and Jackson writes that "it's hard to imagine much changed Saturday in what was a predictably uneven first performance in a game setting for both QBs." The 30-year-old Watson went 11-for-15 passing for 126 yards, adding four rushing yards on three carries while losing a fumble. It was Watson's first game action since October of 2024 due to a torn right Achilles tendon. Almost all of Watson's yardage on Saturday came on short throws, and his most impressive work came while converting a first-and-25 with three straight completions. Sanders finished his outing going 6-for-11 passing for 79 yards and an interception. If Watson is solid in joint practices with the Buffalo Bills this week and in the second preseason game, he could be named the starter by Monken.
Source: The Athletic - Zac Jackson
Source: The Athletic - Zac Jackson