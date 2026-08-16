Chris Godwin Jr. Offers Roster Flexibility as Potential Fourth Fantasy WR
Chris Godwin Jr. suffered a severe ankle dislocation in October of 2024 and has played in only nine games since, battling through injury complications for most of his 2025 campaign. At 30 years old, further injury risk and a potential age-related decline are inescapable pieces of Godwin's overall profile, but with those elements thoroughly baked into his 2026 draft cost, he has the potential to be one of the most valuable picks in the later rounds of drafts. While the departure of six-time Pro Bowler Mike Evans has created an opportunity for 2025 first-round pick Emeka Egbuka to find more work on the outside, Godwin could still see heavy volume from the slot, and it should come as no surprise if their target totals wind up in a similar spot at the end of the year. At RotoBaller's WR44, if Godwin can manage anything close to a full-season slate, he should provide one of the safest floors from his range of the draft, and he provides tremendous roster construction value as a reliable fourth receiver.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller