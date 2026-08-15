Adam Randall Leads the Way for Ravens in Preseason Debut
Adam Randall led the team with 12 carries, 46 rushing yards, and one rushing touchdown during Saturday's preseason victory over the Philadelphia Eagles. He also caught one of two targets for two receiving yards. Earlier this week, we heard rumors that the Ravens coaching staff was very impressed by Randall, a fifth-round pick out of Clemson. While we can't put too much stock in one preseason game, his production on Saturday certainly reaffirms why the Baltimore brass is so optimistic. Derrick Henry remains the primary ball-carrier here and Justice Hill is the clear pass-catching back, but Randall is making a legitimate push for the No. 3 running back job ahead over Rasheen Ali. If the 22-year-old can continue to produce this preseason, he could emerge as an intriguing stash in dynasty leagues, especially for Derrick Henry managers looking to get a high-upside handcuff.
Source: NFL.com
Source: NFL.com