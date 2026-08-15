Cyrus Allen Draws Team-High Targets on Saturday, Continues to See Fantasy Stock Soar
Cyrus Allen caught two of his five targets for 20 yards during Saturday's preseason opener against the Los Angeles Rams. It wasn't the greatest statistical performance, but Allen's five targets led the entire Chiefs team, suggesting that he'll be able to carve out a significant role this season. Allen drew the start alongside Jalen Royals and Tyquan Thornton on Saturday, so it seems like those three receivers are competing for the No. 3 role behind Rashee Rice and Xavier Worthy. The rookie appears to have an early leg up on the competition, and while there are still two more preseason games to be played, Allen is a quick riser in dynasty fantasy football leagues. The fifth-round pick out of Cincinnati currently ranks as the WR86 in RotoBaller's latest dynasty rankings.
Source: NFL.com
Source: NFL.com