Trevor Etienne Flashes Receiving Ability in the Preseason
Trevor Etienne rushed for seven yards on six attempts while catching all four targets for 18 yards in Saturday's 29-14 preseason loss to the Buffalo Bills. Etienne led the team in receptions and tied Feleipe Franks and Eliah Cooks with four targets. The 22-year-old has natural hands and has shown flashes in the passing game. However, he started in the Hall of Fame game against Arizona and was limited to 11 total yards. With Jonathon Brooks' injury history and Chuba Hubbard (hamstring) being week-to-week with a hamstring injury, Etienne could have an expanded role if either were to miss any time. The former fourth-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft is battling AJ Dillon for Carolina's RB3 spot behind Hubbard and Brooks. Etienne is a dynasty stash for now, but a name to watch in deep-league PPR formats if Hubbard continues to be sidelined with his hamstring issue into the regular season.
Source: Pro Football Focus
Source: Pro Football Focus