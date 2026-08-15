Demond Claiborne Leads Vikings In Rushing Saturday
Demond Claiborne of the Minnesota Vikings earned a team-high 12 carries for 34 yards in the club's preseason opener against the New York Giants. Playing mostly behind the Vikings' backups on the offensive line, Claiborne still showed some juice despite limited space to run, including a nine-yard burst that gained a first down to set up Minnesota's lone touchdown. The rookie will begin the season behind Aaron Jones Sr. and Jordan Mason, though his impressive speed and receiving potential give him a chance to win playing time in a backfield with two veterans on expiring deals. Claiborne, a sixth-round pick, has serious long-term potential in dynasty formats, but he also could be a high-priority waiver candidate in redraft leagues if either Jones or Mason misses extended time.
Source: ESPN
Source: ESPN