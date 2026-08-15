Myles Price Making Push For Bigger Receiving Role?
Myles Price logged an impressive preseason debut by catching all four of his targets for 51 yards and a touchdown on Saturday against the New York Giants. An undrafted free agent from Indiana, Price made the Vikings' 53-man roster last season and finished third in the NFL in kick return yards. The second-year pro is now competing with Tai Felton and Jeshaun Jones for a secondary receiving role in the Vikings' offense, and Price's team-best 28-yard reception and acrobatic touchdown catch on Saturday certainly helped his cause. Still firmly behind Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison, and Jauan Jennings, Price won't factor into most standard formats, but he's a name worth knowing in formats that score return yards and deeper dynasty leagues.
Source: ESPN
Source: ESPN