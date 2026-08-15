Dalton Kincaid Could See Increased Snap Count With Improved Pass-Blocking
Dalton Kincaid showed off an encouraging part of his game during Saturday's preseason action. Ryan Talbot pointed out that Kincaid stayed in to block one-on-one on a Josh Allen completion to Khalil Shakir and held up well on the rep. Talbot noted that better pass protection could help Kincaid stay on the field more often and make his usage less predictable. That would matter after injuries and Buffalo's deep tight end rotation kept his workload down last season. Kincaid logged 302 offensive snaps across 12 games, but he still caught 39 passes for 571 yards and five touchdowns. His blocking had already drawn praise in 2025, and the Bills have continued to push him toward becoming a more complete tight end. One preseason rep does not prove that his snap count is about to jump, but it is exactly the kind of play that could help him earn more work.
Source: Ryan Talbot
Source: Ryan Talbot