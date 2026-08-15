James Conner Progressing, But No Timeline for Team Work
James Conner (foot) is progressing, but there's no timeline for him to participate in 11-on-11 work in training camp, according to Darren Urban of AZCardinals.com. LaFleur added that it's not about a return to play, but a return to performance. Conner's injury recovery from a season-ending foot/ankle injury that he suffered in Week 3 of last year has taken on a little more importance after it was just announced that rookie first-round RB Jeremiyah Love will miss at least one week with a sore ankle that he suffered in the preseason opener against the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday night. With both Conner and Love sidelined in camp, it will give more opportunities to Tyler Allgeier and Trey Benson in Arizona's backfield. Conner is unlikely to play in any preseason games this year, but he could be ready for the team's Week 1 regular-season opener against the Los Angeles Chargers. If both Love and Allgeier are healthy for that contest, Conner figures to be the Cardinals' RB3, leaving him a very small path to fantasy relevance.
Source: AZCardinals.com - Darren Urban
Source: AZCardinals.com - Darren Urban