Dalton Kincaid "Going to Be a Problem"
Dalton Kincaid's efficiency numbers were practically off the chart in 2025, with his 2.8 yards per route run topped only by Puka Nacua and Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Unfortunately, with a lingering knee issue limiting him to a part-time role in 2025, he was a fantasy non-factor as the TE18. Now, by all accounts, as healthy as he's been since entering the league, the fourth-year tight end could be in line for a career year, and following a recent training camp visit to Orchard Park, Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer predicts that "he's going to be a problem." Breer points to the arrival of veteran receiver DJ Moore as someone who can unlock the Bills offense and allow complementary pieces such as Kincaid to thrive. Kincaid spent the offseason getting stronger and sturdier, and if he's able to stay healthy and handle anything close to an every-down workload, he could shatter ADP expectations as the current 10th tight end off the board.
Source: Albert Breer
Source: Albert Breer