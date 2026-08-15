DJ Moore Makes Bills "More Dangerous"
DJ Moore, and with Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer recently visiting Bills' training camp, he notes that the eighth-year veteran "has the look of a real difference-maker." Moore has brought his advertised speed and physicality to Buffalo, and in slotting in as the true number one receiver that Josh Allen and this offense have been missing in recent years, Breer believes he will allow other players on the roster to move into the complementary roles they are perhaps better suited for, making the offense more dangerous as a whole. Moore faced serious target competition in his final season in Chicago, resulting in a career-low 682 yards, but he has four 1,100-yard seasons under his belt and has shown an ability to thrive in an Alpha receiver role. Breer's assessment suggests that's the version of Moore that the Bills will be getting, and at RotoBaller's WR27, he could prove to be one of the better values in the middle rounds of 2026 drafts.
Source: Albert Breer
Source: Albert Breer