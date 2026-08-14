Jalen Tolbert Doesn't Play With First Team in Preseason Opener
Jalen Tolbert caught just one pass on three targets for 27 yards in the team's 20-7 preseason loss to the Washington Commanders. Tolbert's 27-yard reception came on the second drive, and backup Quinn Ewers targeted him three times on Friday. On the team's 14-play opening drive, Tolbert played zero snaps, while rookie Caleb Douglas and Malik Washington spent most of their time with the first team. Jalen Reagor served as the third receiver in 11 personnel, while Tolbert and Tutu Atwell did not play on that opening drive. With rookie Chris Bell (knee) expected to be a factor this season as well, Tolbert's fantasy value is too low to consider drafting at this time.
Source: ESPN
Source: ESPN