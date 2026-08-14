Mike Vrabel Expects Christian Gonzalez to be Ready for Week 1

Aug 14, 2026, 8:00 PM ET
New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel expects star cornerback Christian Gonzalez (undisclosed) to be ready for the Week 1 regular-season opener in a Super Bowl rematch against the Seattle Seahawks, according to Chris Mason of MassLive.com. Gonzalez was not present for the team's joint practice with the Indianapolis Colts or on the sideline for their preseason opener on Thursday night against Indy as he works on a contract extension, but Vrabel suggests that's because he's dealing with a physical injury. The 24-year-old former 17th overall pick from the University of Oregon should be all healed up with a new contract in hand before the start of the 2026 regular season in early September. Going into his fourth NFL season, Gonzalez has quickly become one of the best shutdown corners in the NFL, and he had a big hand in leading the Pats to the Super Bowl last season. Gonzalez was named a Pro Bowler for the first time in 2025 and finished with a career-high 69 tackles (54 solo) and 10 pass breakups in 14 regular-season starts.--Keith HernandezSource: MassLive.com - Chris Mason