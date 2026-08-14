Stefon Diggs Won't Make Debut With Commanders on Friday
Stefon Diggs will not suit up for Friday's preseason opener against the Miami Dolphins. Fellow wideout Terry McLaurin will also be on the sideline as the Commanders rest most of their key offensive weapons. The New England Patriots dumped Diggs for salary-cap purposes after their Super Bowl run, even though the 32-year-old led the team with 85 catches, 1,013 yards, and four touchdowns in 17 regular-season starts. Diggs doesn't appear to have much big-play ability left at this point in his career, but he can definitely be a solid WR2 option for quarterback Jayden Daniels in 2026 across from McLaurin, which puts him on the fantasy football radar as a potential WR4/flex target in his new digs in Washington. At some point, Diggs and the rest of the Commanders' starting offense should see some preseason action, potentially next Saturday, Aug. 22, against the Detroit Lions.
Source: The Athletic - Ben Standig
Source: The Athletic - Ben Standig