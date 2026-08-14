Jayden Daniels Not Playing in Friday's Preseason Opener
Jayden Daniels will not play in the team's preseason opener on Friday night against the Miami Dolphins, according to Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic. The Commanders will hold out their key starters on Friday, which also includes receivers Terry McLaurin and Stefon Diggs, running backs Jacory Croskey-Merritt and Rachaad White, and tight end Chig Okonkwo. It remains to be seen if Washington will roll Daniels and the starting unit out there for their second preseason tilt next Saturday against the Detroit Lions. The 25-year-old has recently been in the headlines over a dispute with his alma mater at LSU, but that shouldn't distract fantasy managers from the fact that Daniels has top-five fantasy upside at the QB position in 2026 if he can stay healthy. The former second overall pick was unable to do that last year, starting just seven games and throwing for 1,262 yards, eight touchdowns, and three interceptions. Daniels became a bit more interesting as a high-end bounce-back candidate when the Commanders added Diggs to the fold to give McLaurin help in the passing game.
Source: The Athletic - Nicki Jhabvala
Source: The Athletic - Nicki Jhabvala