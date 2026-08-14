Tyler Higbee Still Hard to Trust in Redraft Leagues
Tyler Higbee is healthy and still part of the first-team rotation, but that does not make him much easier to draft. Higbee played 10 games last season, catching 25 passes for 281 yards and three touchdowns while missing time with hip and ankle injuries. He caught a red-zone touchdown on the first day of camp and is listed with Davis Allen atop one tight end spot on the Rams' unofficial depth chart. The problem is how crowded the room has become. Colby Parkinson had 43 catches for 408 yards and eight touchdowns in 2025, Terrance Ferguson flashed as a rookie, and Los Angeles spent the 61st overall pick on Max Klare. The Rams love using multiple tight ends, which should keep Higbee on the field, but that is not the same thing as giving him steady targets. Puka Nacua and Davante Adams remain the first options in the passing game, too. Higbee can still find the end zone here and there, but standard redraft managers have better places to look for weekly tight end production.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller