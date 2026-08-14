Javonte Williams Excited About Cowboys' Offense in 2026
Javonte Williams had a career year in his first season in Dallas in 2025, rushing for a career-high 1,201 yards and 11 touchdowns to earn a three-year, $24 million contract extension with the team in February. Going into his second season with the Cowboys, Williams is excited about the potential of the offense, according to Tommy Yarrish of the team's official website. "Just a whole other level of maturity," Williams said of Dallas' offense this year. "I feel like we hit the ground running. We didn't really start from the ground up, we just kind of built on what we could've done better last year. I feel like we're executing and communicating well." Personally, Williams said his conditioning is in a better place as he heads into his second year in Dallas and his sixth year in the NFL. In one of the league's highest-scoring offenses, Williams should carry a high fantasy floor as a low-end RB1/high-end RB2 in 2026.
Source: DallasCowboys.com - Tommy Yarrish
Source: DallasCowboys.com - Tommy Yarrish