Lan Larison Shines as Receiver in Preseason Opener
Lan Larison was stymied on the ground during Thursday's preseason opener against the Colts, rushing for just one yard on seven carries. However, he was much more productive in the passing game, catching six of his eight targets for 38 receiving yards. Larison is no stranger to producing in the preseason, and it's too early to say he's going to make the 53-man roster. With that being said, he certainly made a positive impression on the coaching staff Thursday. A 2025 undrafted free agent out of UC Davis, Larison spent his rookie season on injured reserve with a foot injury. New England's backfield is headlined by TreVeyon Henderson and Rhamondre Stevenson, but we could see Larison push for a back-end roster spot if he continues to produce throughout the preseason.
Source: NFL.com
Source: NFL.com