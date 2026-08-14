Kurtis Rourke Tabbed For Start In Preseason Opener
Kurtis Rourke (ribs) was called on to start the team's first game of the preseason. He completed 12 of 14 pass attempts for 101 yards and gained 14 rushing yards on three carries. Rourke nearly had a rushing touchdown in the second quarter but was ruled just short of the goal line. Rourke left the game following the 49ers' touchdown drive in the second quarter after he reported difficulty breathing. Head coach Kyle Shanahan later said that Rourke was taken to the hospital as a precaution. A seventh-round pick in 2025, Rourke has not seen action in the regular season and is not expected to challenge Mac Jones as Brock Purdy's direct backup. If Rourke can recover in time, his next chance to play will be on August 20 against the Chargers.
Source: NFL.com
Source: NFL.com