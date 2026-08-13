Rookie Running Back Noah Whittington Has a Busy Start to the Preseason
Noah Whittington finished his team's preseason loss to the Chargers with 13 carries for 40 yards and also caught his only target for a loss of four yards. The undrafted rookie from Oregon fits the profile of a potential rotational back due to his compact frame and powerful running style. His heavy workload could lead to him earning a spot on the team, and since Houston likes to rotate running backs, he could end up with fantasy value at some point this season. Woody Marks and Jawhar Jordan are back to carry the load alongside newcomer David Montgomery, though, so Whittington will need to show more explosiveness before he threatens for enough work to be fantasy relevant. It is worth noting, though, that he got plenty of chances to make an impact in Preseason Week 1 against the Chargers.
Source: ESPN
Source: ESPN