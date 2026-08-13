Rome Odunze Could Emerge As Bears' WR1
Luther Burden III (groin) expected to miss time in the preseason, wideout Rome Odunze has an opportunity to make his case for Chicago's WR1 spot. Odunze hauled in 44 of 90 passes for 661 yards and six touchdowns in 12 games, averaging just over 10 half-PPR fantasy points per game. Odunze had a fantastic start to the 2025 season, averaging over 13 points per game and scoring five touchdowns in the first eight weeks. With D.J. Moore's departure and Burden dealing with an injury that could affect his Week 1 status, Odunze could step into a heavy workload to start the season. Currently ranked WR33 in RotoBaller's positional rankings, the former ninth overall pick could be a great value if he can build on his sophomore season.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller