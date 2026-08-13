Terrion Arnold Plans to Sign With Seahawks

Aug 13, 2026, 7:32 PM ET
Former Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold plans to sign with the Seattle Seahawks, sources told Adam Schefter of ESPN. Arnold has also visited with the Houston Texans, New Orleans Saints, and New York Giants. The NFL must next decide whether to put Arnold on the commissioner's exempt list after he was arrested on felony charges in connection with a robbery and kidnapping in February, which is why the Lions released him earlier this year. The 23-year-old was originally taken with the 24th overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft from the University of Alabama, and he recorded 91 tackles (70 solo), an interception, 18 pass breakups, and a fumble recovery in 24 games (22 starts) in his first two years in the league with the Lions. Arnold only played in eight games for Detroit last season. If he's allowed to play in 2026, Arnold will give the defending Super Bowl-champion Seahawks more depth in their defensive backfield.--Keith HernandezSource: ESPN - Adam Schefter