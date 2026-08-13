Michael Pittman Jr. to Sit Out of Preseason Opener on Thursday
Michael Pittman Jr. (leg) is in street clothes and will not play in Thursday night's preseason opener against the Green Bay Packers, according to Brian Batko of Steelers.com. Pittman has missed some practice time this week in training camp with what appears to be a minor leg injury. Both he and DK Metcalf (undisclosed) are being held out of the first preseason game, although they could be back for next week's preseason tilt against the New York Jets on Friday, Aug. 21. The 28-year-old former second-rounder by the Indianapolis Colts in 2020 from USC had only 784 receiving yards on 80 receptions in 2025, but he did manage to find the end zone a career-high seven times in 17 games played in his final year in Indy. Although Pittman has a limited fantasy ceiling, he could rebound with his move to Pittsburgh if he's peppered with short targets from veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Target him as a WR4/flex at a value in PPR fantasy drafts.
Source: Steelers.com - Brian Batko
Source: Steelers.com - Brian Batko