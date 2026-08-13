Kalif Raymond Is Becoming More Interesting in Deep Leagues
Kalif Raymond has probably earned a bigger offensive role than most expected when he signed in March. Ben Johnson has praised him throughout the offseason, and Raymond has backed that up in camp, including a 54-yard touchdown from Caleb Williams during an 11-on-11 period. Chicago still lists him behind Rome Odunze on the depth chart, with Luther Burden III starting at the other receiver spot, so the path to steady targets is not especially clean. Colston Loveland and Cole Kmet will be involved too. Raymond also sits atop both return jobs, which guarantees he will have a weekly role even if the offensive touches come and go. He caught 24 passes for 289 yards and one touchdown with Detroit last season, so there is not much recent fantasy production to lean on. RotoBaller has him at WR94, which feels about right for normal redraft leagues. He is more interesting than he was a month ago, but that mostly matters in deep formats or leagues that reward return production.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller