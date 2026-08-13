Ricky Pearsall Officially Undergoes Knee Surgery
Ricky Pearsall (knee) underwent season-ending surgery for his PCL injury to his right knee, according to David Lombardi of The San Francisco Standard. In Pearsall's social-media post, the former first-rounder said he had never missed a game due to a football injury in his entire career at any level. The 49ers expect Pearsall to miss anywhere from six to 12 months, and he's already been ruled out for the entire 2025 season. The 25-year-old played in just 20 games (13 starts) in his first two years in the NFL due to injury, including only nine starts last year. He's recorded 67 catches on 99 targets for 928 yards and three touchdowns in his 20 regular-season games. It's unclear if Pearsall will be ready for the start of training camp and the regular season in 2027. Pearsall's redraft and dynasty/keeper value has hit rock bottom. In his absence in 2026, rookie second-round receiver De'Zhaun Stribling will have an opportunity to carve out a larger role alongside veterans Mike Evans, Deebo Samuel Sr., and Christian Kirk.
Source: The San Francisco Standard - David Lombardi
Source: The San Francisco Standard - David Lombardi