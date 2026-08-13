Bryce Lance Emerging as a Deep Threat
Bryce Lance, and while earlier in camp it was sixth-round rookie Barion Brown grabbing the majority of headlines with his work downfield, Lance is himself emerging as a vertical threat, coming down with another long touchdown catch on Wednesday. Earlier in the week, Lance connected with Spencer Rattler for a 50-yard touchdown, and on Wednesday he raised the difficulty by working through double coverage to come down with a 40-yarder in the end zone. Lance averaged a ludicrous 21.2 yards per catch in his final season at North Dakota State, and he's capable of providing a field-stretching presence that's likely to open things up for Chris Olave and Jordyn Tyson whenever they're on the field together in three-receiver sets. While the younger brother of former third overall pick Trey Lance is not a player to target in lineup leagues, his big-play ability makes him an intriguing dart-throw in best ball formats.
Source: Todd Graffagnini
Source: Todd Graffagnini