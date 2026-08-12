Xavier Legette Having Strong Training Camp
Xavier Legette is having a strong camp as he enters an important 2026 season. After a sophomore season marred by critical mistakes, Legette is in great shape and appears to have sharpened his connection with quarterback Bryce Young. The former 32nd overall pick had 363 yards and three touchdowns in 15 games last season, but his snap count dropped significantly toward the end of the season. While the team appeared poised to replace him with third-round pick Chris Brazzell, Brazzell suffered an LCL injury that required season-ending surgery, opening the door for Legette to play a role in 2026. While he will remain behind 2025 Offensive Rookie of the Year Tetaiora McMillan and emerging wideout Jalen Coker, Legette may still have a role in deeper fantasy leagues this season.
Source: Darin Gantt - Carolina Panthers
Source: Darin Gantt - Carolina Panthers