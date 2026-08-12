Deshaun Watson to Start Browns' First Preseason Game
Deshaun Watson will start the preseason opener against the Chicago Bears on Saturday, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. Monken plans to start Shedeur Sanders in the team's second preseason game at home against the Buffalo Bills next Saturday. While Watson starting the team's first preseason game could mean he's in the lead over Sanders in Cleveland's QB competition this summer, it also might mean absolutely nothing. Watson and Sanders have been splitting first-team work during training camp, with no clear leader having emerged yet. How the two signal-callers perform in preseason action could be the deciding factor for who will start in Week 1 of the regular season in September. Regardless of who wins the competition for the Browns' starting QB job, they should be avoided in all single-QB formats and considered a low-end QB2 with limited upside and a short leash in two-QB superflex formats.
Source: ESPN - Adam Schefter
Source: ESPN - Adam Schefter