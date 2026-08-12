Marvin Harrison Jr. Is Easier to Buy Into at WR32
Marvin Harrison Jr. hasn't come close to the fantasy expectations that followed him into the league, but WR32 is a much easier place to take another swing. He went 62-885-8 as a rookie, then managed 41 catches for 608 yards and four scores in 12 games last season. That second year was a mess physically. Harrison dealt with a concussion, emergency appendicitis surgery, a heel injury and another foot issue that eventually landed him on injured reserve. Arizona changed coaches after the season, and Mike LaFleur has been pretty clear about how he sees Harrison. He'll be the X receiver in a role LaFleur has compared to Davante Adams, with Michael Wilson working more like Puka Nacua. The competition is real. Wilson broke out for 1,006 yards and seven touchdowns, while Trey McBride caught 126 passes for 1,239 yards and 11 scores. Jacoby Brissett is also the current QB1. Harrison doesn't need to dominate that group to help fantasy teams, though. RotoBaller has him at WR32 in half-PPR, and that's a much more reasonable bet on talent and a clearer role than fantasy managers were making the last two summers.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller