Tua Tagovailoa to Start Preseason Opener on Friday
Tua Tagovailoa will start the team's preseason opener on Friday against the Denver Broncos, but head coach Kevin Stefanski said he isn't naming a starting QB for the regular season just yet, according to Tori McElhaney of AtlantaFalcons.com. Stefanski said the starters will play around 10 plays/one series but will vary based on the player. The 28-year-old Tagovailoa is widely expected to be named the Falcons' starting QB going into Week 1 of the regular season, with Michael Penix Jr. (knee) still recovering from a torn ACL and having not yet been cleared to take part in team drills in training camp this summer. The former fifth overall pick from the University of Alabama led the NFL with 4,624 passing yards in 2023 and had a league-high 72.9% completion percentage in 2024 with the Miami Dolphins, but he has a dangerous history of concussions and threw for under 3,000 yards in each of his final two seasons in Miami. Tagovailoa has the weapons to bounce back in Atlanta in Stefanski's offense in 2026, but given his injury history, lack of arm strength, and likely short leash if he's named the starter, fantasy managers shouldn't be targeting him as much more than a low-end QB2 in superflex leagues.
Source: AtlantaFalcons.com - Tori McElhaney
Source: AtlantaFalcons.com - Tori McElhaney