Hunter Henry an Undervalued Late-Round Tight End
Hunter Henry recorded a career-high 768 receiving yards in 2025, with his seven touchdowns the highest total since his first season in New England in 2021. His career-year resulted in a TE7 finish and helped earn him the two-year, $16 million extension he signed on Sunday. The Patriots signed veteran Julian Hill in free agency before drafting Eli Raridon in the third round of the NFL Draft, signaling a willingness to feature the tight end position in 2026, and while Hill has since suffered a season-ending ACL tear, the team may have found his replacement in undrafted free agent Tanner Arkin. The Patriots have deployed multi-tight end sets throughout training camp, with Henry consistently making big plays down the seam while showcasing a strengthening chemistry with quarterback Drake Maye. After top 12 fantasy finishes in each of the past two seasons, Henry is being drafted as the TE16 in 2026, making him a strong second tight end option to help navigate early-season matchups.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller