The Colts Named a Landing Spot for Najee Harris
Najee Harris, according to Jason Garcia. Harris's 2025 season with the Los Angeles Chargers was cut short by a ruptured Achilles tendon, marking the first games he had missed in his four-year NFL career. While the Colts just re-signed Jonathan Taylor to a two-year, $44 million extension, they don't yet have a marquee replacement for him. Taylor has averaged more than 22 carries per game over the past two seasons and has missed time due to ankle injuries. With DJ Giddens struggling at camp and only seventh-round pick Seth McGowan behind him, Harris could fill the backup role behind Taylor in Indianapolis.
Source: Jason Garcia- Heavy Sports
Source: Jason Garcia- Heavy Sports