Mike Vrabel Avoids Question Regarding Offseason Scandal

Aug 11, 2026, 5:35 PM ET
New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel sidestepped a question at training camp practice on Tuesday when asked about the counseling session that caused him to miss the third day of the 2026 NFL draft in April, according to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk. "I think we always look at improvement," Vrabel said. "As we talk about getting ready for the next season, we always look at improvement and ways that we can improve individually and how we can improve as a team. It's really critical that we continue to do that on and off the field. I believe in that." It's one of the few questions directed at Vrabel this summer that deals with the aftermath of the offseason controversy involving him and former ESPN/The Athletic reporter Dianna Russini. Florio suggests that the controversy is still hovering over Vrabel, and it could move back to the front burner if the Patriots struggle out of the gates in 2026 after reaching the Super Bowl last season.--Keith HernandezSource: Pro Football Talk - Mike Florio