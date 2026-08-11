Jalen McMillan Returns to Individual Drills
Jalen McMillan (knee) returned to individual position drills Tuesday, according to Scott Smith. That is a step forward after McMillan missed several practices with the knee injury he suffered earlier in camp. Head coach Todd Bowles initially said the team was being cautious after McMillan banged the knee, then acknowledged last week that he was not sure how long the receiver would be out. McMillan is not all the way back yet, though. Smith noted that it remained to be seen whether he would take part in team drills, so this should not be treated as a full return to practice. McMillan played only four games last season after a serious neck injury, finishing with 12 catches for 178 yards. Getting him back into individual work is encouraging, but his participation in team periods will give a better indication of how close he is to resuming a normal workload.
Source: Scott Smith
Source: Scott Smith