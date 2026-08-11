Jeremiyah Love to Play in Second Preseason Game
Jeremiyah Love, will play a drive or two in the team's second preseason game on Thursday night against the Las Vegas Raiders, according to Josh Weinfuss of ESPN. Love did not play in last week's Hall of Fame preseason game against the Carolina Panthers, so he'll make his NFL debut this week. The 21-year-old third overall pick from Notre Dame has an incredibly high fantasy ceiling in the short and long term in Arizona, but early on in his first NFL season, Love could share plenty of backfield touches with Tyler Allgeier and veteran James Conner. Regardless, fantasy managers in redraft leagues will have to pay a pretty penny to secure the services of the do-it-all back as he heads into his first year in the NFL. He's not in an ideal situation in an offense run by veteran quarterback Jacoby Brissett, but Love's talent alone makes him a low-end RB1/high-end RB2 talent right away.
Source: ESPN.com - Josh Weinfuss
Source: ESPN.com - Josh Weinfuss