J.K. Dobbins Back in Pads at Tuesday's Practice
J.K. Dobbins (undisclosed) is back at training camp practice on Tuesday with his pads on, according to Zac Stevens of DNVR Sports. Dobbins, who has a lengthy injury history in the NFL, was pulled from practice early on Monday with an undisclosed soft-tissue injury. It appears that the 27-year-old's injury wasn't very serious. The former second-rounder in 2020 from Ohio State was on his way to a career year last season in his first year with the Broncos before he suffered a season-ending foot injury. In 10 games played, Dobbins had 772 rushing yards and four touchdowns on 153 rushing attempts while adding 11 receptions for 37 yards as a pass-catcher. The previous year with the Los Angeles Chargers, Dobbins had a career-high 905 rushing yards and a career-high-tying nine rushing TDs in 13 games played. He has averaged 5.2 yards per carry in his five NFL seasons, but he has never played a full season due to injuries. Dobbins should be Denver's primary option on early downs in 2026 in his second year in the Mile High City, but with his injury history and a potential committee backfield with RJ Harvey and rookie Jonah Coleman, Dobbins has a low ceiling and a low floor. RotoBaller has him ranked as the No. 31 fantasy RB.
Source: DNVR Sports - Zac Stevens
Source: DNVR Sports - Zac Stevens