Deebo Samuel Sr. Listed as Starter on First Preseason Depth Chart
Deebo Samuel Sr. is listed as a starting WR on the team's first unofficial depth chart of the preseason, according to the Bay Area News Group's Cam Inman. Veteran Mike Evans and Demarcus Robinson are listed as the other starters in three-wide sets alongside Samuel, who is returning to the Bay Area after spending the 2025 campaign with the Washington Commanders, where he caught 72 of his 99 targets for 727 yards and five touchdowns in 16 games played. The Niners brought Samuel back after learning that Ricky Pearsall (knee) would miss the entire season. The 30-year-old veteran is versatile and will have more fantasy upside back in head coach Kyle Shanahan's offense, but rookie second-round receiver De'Zhaun Stribling also figures to be heavily involved in San Fran's offense opposite Evans. There's also veteran Christian Kirk, who is in his first year with the team. Samuel's versatility will give Shanahan another weapon to challenge defenses, but fantasy managers should not expect the former second-rounder to suddenly have another 1,000-yard season just because Pearsall is out for the year. RotoBaller has Samuel ranked at No. 56 at the WR position in fantasy.
Source: Bay Area News Group - Cam Inman
Source: Bay Area News Group - Cam Inman