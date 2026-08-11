Daniel Jones Won't Play During the Preseason
Daniel Jones (Achilles) will not play during the preseason, according to Jonathan Jones. Head coach Shane Steichen announced the decision Tuesday as Jones continues his return from the torn Achilles that ended his 2025 season in Week 14. The good news is that Jones has been a full participant in training camp, so there is nothing here suggesting he has suffered a setback. He started 13 games last season and completed 68% of his passes for 3,101 yards, 19 touchdowns and eight interceptions, adding 164 yards and five more scores on the ground. The Colts also have no quarterback decision to make with Jones, who enters the season as their unquestioned starter. Riley Leonard and Anthony Richardson Sr. are instead competing for the backup job and should get plenty of preseason work. Jones remains RotoBaller's QB24, and sitting out exhibition games should not change much for fantasy managers as long as he continues practicing without limitations.
Source: Jonathan Jones
Source: Jonathan Jones