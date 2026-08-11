Jaylen Waddle Still Absent on Tuesday
Jaylen Waddle (leg) remains absent from training camp practice on Tuesday, although he is present, according to Zac Stevens of DNVR Sports. Waddle remains day-to-day after dealing with muscle tightness in his leg since last week. His injury is not considered serious, and the Broncos are likely just taking extra precaution for their new addition that they spent first- and third-round picks on to acquire in the offseason. The Broncos have their preseason opener this Friday against the Atlanta Falcons, and Waddle almost certainly will not play in that contest as he continues to recover. The 27-year-old former sixth overall pick from the University of Alabama could be the Broncos' leading target and receiver in 2026 in his first year in the Mile High City, making him a popular WR2 target with upside, especially in leagues that reward points for each catch. Waddle had three 1,000-yard seasons in Miami to begin his career, and he came just short of a fourth with 910 yards and six touchdowns in 16 starts in 2025.
Source: DNVR Sports - Zac Stevens
Source: DNVR Sports - Zac Stevens