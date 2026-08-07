Blake Snell to Return From Injured List on Tuesday
Blake Snell (elbow) will come off the 60-day injured list to start on Tuesday against the Kansas City Royals, manager Dave Roberts told Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic. It will be Snell's second start for the Dodgers this year after opening the year with shoulder trouble and then needing surgery to remove loose bodies from his left elbow. The 33-year-old southpaw has looked good in four minor-league rehab games, posting a 3.09 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 19:5 K:BB in 11 2/3 innings, although he only made it through 3 2/3 innings in his final start in the minors. The two-time Cy Young winner will get a plus matchup against the Royals in his return to the big-league mound next week, but with a likely short leash as the Dodgers ease him back into their rotation, Snell will carry extra risk for fantasy managers with a limited ceiling. Snell still has high-end strikeout upside for fantasy purposes, but he's made just 12 regular-season starts in his two years in L.A. due to shoulder and elbow injuries. He's currently rostered in 85% of Yahoo leagues. If he's available in your leagues, snatch him up immediately, as he could be a difference-maker for strikeouts to close out the season.
Source: The Athletic - Fabian Ardaya
Source: The Athletic - Fabian Ardaya